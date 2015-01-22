FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Cuba discuss opening of embassies, more talks needed
January 22, 2015

U.S., Cuba discuss opening of embassies, more talks needed

HAVANA (Reuters) - The United States and Cuba discussed opening embassies in each other’s countries in initial talks on Thursday but Cuba’s top negotiator said it was difficult to restore diplomatic ties while Cuba was on the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

U.S. Assistant Secretary Roberta Jacobson described the inaugural talks as “positive and productive.”

“We discussed in real and concrete terms the required steps for the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries,” Jacobson told reporters. “We discussed the opening of embassies in our respective countries, and how we expect the U.S. Embassy in Havana to operate.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton

