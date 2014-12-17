Freed American aid worker says U.S., Cuba have to move past 'mutually belligerent' policies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Freed U.S. aid worker Alan Gross said on Wednesday Cuba and the United States had to move beyond “mutually belligerent” policies.

Gross, speaking to the media after his release from Cuba, thanked U.S. President Barack Obama for all he had done to secure his release and said he did not blame the Cuban people for his ordeal.

“Two wrongs never make a right. I truly hope that we can all get beyond these mutually belligerent policies and I was very happy to hear what the president had to say today,” he said.