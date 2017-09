U.S. Senator Marco Rubio speaks to the media after he left Temple Beth Am, where a memorial service was held for U.S. journalist Steven Sotloffin in Pinecrest, Florida September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said the release of U.S. aid worker Alan Gross from Cuba “sets a dangerous precedent” that “puts a price on Americans abroad.”

Speaking on Fox News, Rubio, a Cuban-American Republican and potential 2016 White House contender, said he did not believe the U.S. Congress would support lifting the embargo on Cuba.