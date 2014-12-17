Alan Gross to make statement in Washington 1:30 p.m.

HAVANA (Reuters) - American foreign aid worker Alan Gross, released from a Cuban prison on Wednesday, will make a statement in Washington at 1:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), according to a statement from his lawyer’s representatives.

“Today, Alan Gross returned home to the United States after spending five years in a Cuban prison. He will give brief remarks at the law offices of Gilbert LLP at 1:30 p.m. EST. He will not take any questions,” said the statement issued by a communications firm representing Scott Gilbert, Gross’ lawyer.