Alan Gross to make statement in Washington 1:30 p.m.
December 17, 2014 / 4:17 PM / 3 years ago

Alan Gross to make statement in Washington 1:30 p.m.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - American foreign aid worker Alan Gross, released from a Cuban prison on Wednesday, will make a statement in Washington at 1:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), according to a statement from his lawyer’s representatives.

“Today, Alan Gross returned home to the United States after spending five years in a Cuban prison. He will give brief remarks at the law offices of Gilbert LLP at 1:30 p.m. EST. He will not take any questions,” said the statement issued by a communications firm representing Scott Gilbert, Gross’ lawyer.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
