November 26, 2016 / 4:08 PM / 9 months ago

House Speaker Ryan says work remains to secure freedom in Cuba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks after being renominated to be House Speaker by the House Republican caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2016.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Saturday that even after Castro's death "much work remains to secure the freedom of the Cuban people," something that the United States must be fully committed to.

"Now that Fidel Castro is dead, the cruelty and oppression of his regime should die with him," Ryan said in a statement. "Today let us reflect on the memory and sacrifices of all those who have suffered under the Castros.”

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
