FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cuba defends record on human rights during Kerry visit
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 14, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

Cuba defends record on human rights during Kerry visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez defended Cuba’s human rights record in a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday, saying he also was concerned about the state of human rights in the United States.

Earlier on Friday, Kerry told a flag-raising ceremony at the newly reopened U.S. Embassy that Cuba should follow international standards on human rights and would be served by “genuine democracy” that allowed Cubans to choose their own leaders.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.