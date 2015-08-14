Cuba defends record on human rights during Kerry visit

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez defended Cuba’s human rights record in a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday, saying he also was concerned about the state of human rights in the United States.

Earlier on Friday, Kerry told a flag-raising ceremony at the newly reopened U.S. Embassy that Cuba should follow international standards on human rights and would be served by “genuine democracy” that allowed Cubans to choose their own leaders.