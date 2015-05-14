FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. and Cuba to hold another round of talks next week
May 14, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. and Cuba to hold another round of talks next week

Cuba's President Raul Castro (L) stands with his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama before the inauguration of the VII Summit of the Americas in Panama City April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Peru Presidency/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Cuban negotiators will meet next week to discuss the reopening of embassies in each other’s capitals as part of efforts to restore diplomatic ties, a State Department official said on Thursday.

The official told Reuters there is not a confirmed date for the talks, which are expected to be held in Washington.

The meeting will focus on practical measures needed to reopen embassies in Havana and Washington, the official added.

The talks are the first since President Barack Obama announced on April 14 that he had decided to remove Cuba from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a step that Cuba had insisted upon before agreeing to reopen embassies.

Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro announced on Dec. 17 they would work to restore diplomatic ties, which Washington severed in 1961 two years after Raul’s brother Fidel took power and began implementing communist rule.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Susan Heavey and Will Dunham

