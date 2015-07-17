White House says restoring Cuba ties has strong support in Congress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. restoration of relations with Cuba has strong support in Congress except for a vocal minority with “entrenched partisan interests” who have tried to block the moves, the White House said on Friday.

Spokesman Josh Earnest said the Obama administration will try to move forward on U.S.-Cuba relations using all the authorities it has. He said he does not expect the Republican-dominated U.S. Senate to move rapidly on any nominee the administration puts forth to become ambassador to Cuba.