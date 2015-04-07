U.S., Cuban foreign ministers may meet at Americas summit: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry may meet with the Cuban foreign minister at a hemispheric summit this week in Panama, the State Department said on Tuesday.

“We expect there may be (a meeting) at the upcoming summit of the Americas. The schedule is not quite confirmed yet,” spokesman Marie Harf said at a news briefing. “There’s a chance there will be.”

President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro were expected to interact in some form at the summit, months after they announced a diplomatic breakthrough in December to normalize relations.