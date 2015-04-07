FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Cuban foreign ministers may meet at Americas summit: State Department
#World News
April 7, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., Cuban foreign ministers may meet at Americas summit: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry may meet with the Cuban foreign minister at a hemispheric summit this week in Panama, the State Department said on Tuesday.

“We expect there may be (a meeting) at the upcoming summit of the Americas. The schedule is not quite confirmed yet,” spokesman Marie Harf said at a news briefing. “There’s a chance there will be.”

President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro were expected to interact in some form at the summit, months after they announced a diplomatic breakthrough in December to normalize relations.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
