U.S. to continue supporting engagement with Cuban people: Kerry

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to reporters at the State Department in Washington, U.S. October 21, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry offered his condolences to the Cuban people on Saturday, adding that the United States would continue to support engaging with them after the death of Fidel Castro.

"The United States reaffirms its support for deepening our engagement with the Cuban people now and in coming years," Kerry said in a statement.

He added that as the two countries moved forward in the process of normalizing relations, it would be done "with an earnest desire not to ignore history but to write a new and better future for our two peoples."