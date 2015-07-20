FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry welcomes new U.S.-Cuba ties but says some hurdles remain
#Politics
July 20, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry welcomes new U.S.-Cuba ties but says some hurdles remain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) welcomes Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parilla (L) to his office at the State Department in Washington July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Monday welcomed the “new beginning” of ties between the United States and Cuba but said many differences remained between the two nations and that full normalization will be a long and complex process.

Kerry, in prepared remarked to be delivered at a news conference alongside his Cuban counterpart, also said there was “much to be gained” by encouraging travel and the free flow of information between the two countries as well as the resumption of commerce and easing of family visits.

