FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. secretary of state in Cuba for first time in 70 years
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 14, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. secretary of state in Cuba for first time in 70 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry landed in Havana on Friday to take part in a flag-raising ceremony at the U.S. Embassy, marking the restoration of U.S.-Cuban diplomatic relations and becoming the first chief of American diplomacy to visit Cuba in 70 years.

The last U.S. secretary of state to visit Cuba was Edward Stettinius on March 9, 1945, for a brief stop-over upon his return from an international conference in Mexico City, according to the State Department.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.