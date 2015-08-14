U.S. secretary of state in Cuba for first time in 70 years

HAVANA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry landed in Havana on Friday to take part in a flag-raising ceremony at the U.S. Embassy, marking the restoration of U.S.-Cuban diplomatic relations and becoming the first chief of American diplomacy to visit Cuba in 70 years.

The last U.S. secretary of state to visit Cuba was Edward Stettinius on March 9, 1945, for a brief stop-over upon his return from an international conference in Mexico City, according to the State Department.