Obama trip to Cuba not affected by cancellation of tentative Kerry visit: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama pauses while speaking at a meeting with his economic team at the White House in Washington March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s visit to Cuba later this month will not be affected by the cancellation of tentative plans for Secretary of State John Kerry to visit the island nation for human rights talks beforehand, the White House said on Friday.

The top U.S. diplomat told a congressional hearing on Feb. 23 that he might be in Cuba for a dialogue on human rights before the president’s scheduled trip March 21-22. But officials said on Thursday that Kerry’s visit had been canceled amid concerns over Cuba’s human rights record.

The White House said on Friday that Kerry’s decision would not affect Obama’s visit, and that Kerry would travel to Cuba with the president.