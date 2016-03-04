FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreign ministers of U.S., Cuba discuss Obama trip: State Department
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 4, 2016 / 7:48 PM / a year ago

Foreign ministers of U.S., Cuba discuss Obama trip: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The U.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yander Zamora

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Cuban foreign ministers discussed President Barack Obama’s forthcoming visit to Cuba during a telephone conversation on Friday and reiterated their commitment to normalizing relations, the State Department said.

Secretary of State John Kerry said Obama looked forward to “meeting with a wide array of Cuban officials and citizens to include members of civil society,” State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a news briefing.

Kerry told Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez he was disappointed that “scheduling issues” had prevented him from visiting Cuba before Obama’s trip, and that he would accompany the president during his March 21-22 visit, Kirby said.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.