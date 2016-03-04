Foreign ministers of U.S., Cuba discuss Obama trip: State Department

The U.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yander Zamora

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Cuban foreign ministers discussed President Barack Obama’s forthcoming visit to Cuba during a telephone conversation on Friday and reiterated their commitment to normalizing relations, the State Department said.

Secretary of State John Kerry said Obama looked forward to “meeting with a wide array of Cuban officials and citizens to include members of civil society,” State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a news briefing.

Kerry told Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez he was disappointed that “scheduling issues” had prevented him from visiting Cuba before Obama’s trip, and that he would accompany the president during his March 21-22 visit, Kirby said.