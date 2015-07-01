FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. delivers letter from Obama to Cuba on diplomatic relations
#World News
July 1, 2015 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. delivers letter from Obama to Cuba on diplomatic relations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - The senior U.S. diplomat in Havana on Wednesday delivered a letter from President Barack Obama addressed to Cuban President Raul Castro about the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Jeffrey DeLaurentis, chief of the U.S. interests section in Havana, handed the letter to Cuba’s interim foreign minister, Marcelino Medina, at the Cuban foreign ministry.

The United States and Cuba are set to announce the restoration of diplomatic relations on Wednesday, the result of a two-year courtship between former Cold War rivals who severed ties in 1961.

(Fixes Obama to Castro in first paragraph)

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
