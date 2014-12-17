Venezuela President Maduro hails Obama's 'courageous' Cuba gesture

PARANA, Argentina (Reuters) - Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro, on Wednesday called a prisoner swap between the United States and Cuba a “courageous” gesture by U.S. President Barack Obama and hailed it a victory for the Caribbean island.

“You have to recognize the gesture of Barack Obama, a gesture that is courageous and necessary,” Maduro told leaders of the South American trade block Mercosur at a summit in the Argentine city of Parana.