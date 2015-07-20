Cuba seeks end to U.S. embargo, return of Guantanamo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Monday the historic restoration of U.S.-Cuba relations will only make sense if the United States lifts its comprehensive trade embargo and returns to Cuba the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay in eastern Cuba.

“The historic events we are living today will only make sense with the removal of the economic, commercial and financial blockade, which causes so much deprivation and damage to our people, the return of occupied territory in Guantanamo, and respect for the sovereignty of Cuba,” Rodriguez said from the newly rechristened Cuban Embassy in Washington shortly after the Cuban flag was raised outside for the first time in 54 years.