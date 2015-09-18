FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Cuba's Raul Castro discuss advancing cooperation: White House
September 18, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

Obama, Cuba's Raul Castro discuss advancing cooperation: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro, in a telephone call on Friday, discussed steps the two countries could take to advance bilateral cooperation, the White House said.

Obama underscored the importance of the United States and Cuba re-establishing diplomatic ties and the re-opening of embassies in their respective countries, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders also commended the role that Pope Francis has played in advancing relations between Cuba and the United States, the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Will Dunham

