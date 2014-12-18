FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Castro visit to White House not ruled out: Obama spokesman
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 18, 2014 / 6:37 PM / 3 years ago

Castro visit to White House not ruled out: Obama spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cuba's President Raul Castro attends a meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders summit at the Revolution Palace in Havana December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A White House spokesman on Thursday declined to rule out an eventual visit to the White House by Cuban President Raul Castro a day after President Barack Obama announced plans to normalize U.S. relations with Havana.

“I wouldn’t rule out a visit from President Castro,” spokesman Josh Earnest.

The White House on Wednesday had said it was possible Obama could visit Havana after he announced plans for the two governments to establish embassies in their respective capitals.

Reporting By Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.