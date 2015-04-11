Obama says Castro meeting could be turning point in U.S.-Cuba ties

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Saturday his historic meeting with Cuban President Raul Castro could be a “turning point” as the two former Cold War foes seek to restore full diplomatic relations.

Obama met with Castro earlier on Saturday in the highest-level talks between the two countries in almost 60 years.

He told reporters at a summit meeting in Panama that the U.S. and Cuban governments will continue to have differences, and that he will push Cuba on issues of democracy and human rights, but that they can advance their mutual interests.

He also said his dramatic changes to U.S. policy on Cuba in the last four months have majority support among Americans and the overwhelming support of Cubans.