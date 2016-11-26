FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Obama says history will judge Castro's impact on world
#World News
November 26, 2016 / 3:20 PM / 9 months ago

Obama says history will judge Castro's impact on world

Fidel Castro speaks during a visit to Luanda, Angola in March, 1984.Prensa Latina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama in a statement on Saturday offered his condolences to Fidel Castro's family and added that history would judge Castro's impact on Cuba and around the world.

"At this time of Fidel Castro’s passing, we extend a hand of friendship to the Cuban people," Obama said. "History will record and judge the enormous impact of this singular figure on the people and world around him."

Obama added that during his presidency he had worked to "put the past behind us," while working on a future that was built on those things that were in common.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Roberta Rampton.

