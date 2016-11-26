Obama says history will judge Castro's impact on world

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama in a statement on Saturday offered his condolences to Fidel Castro's family and added that history would judge Castro's impact on Cuba and around the world.

"At this time of Fidel Castro’s passing, we extend a hand of friendship to the Cuban people," Obama said. "History will record and judge the enormous impact of this singular figure on the people and world around him."

Obama added that during his presidency he had worked to "put the past behind us," while working on a future that was built on those things that were in common.