Obama to meet with Cuba's Castro at U.N. on Tuesday: White House
September 27, 2015

Obama to meet with Cuba's Castro at U.N. on Tuesday: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with Cuba’s President Raul Castro on Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, a White House official said on Sunday.

The official was speaking aboard Obama’s plane as he flew from Washington to New York.

It will be the second meeting between the two leaders since they announced a detente following more than half a century of animosity between the former Cold War foes that led to the restoration of diplomatic relations on July 20. They last met in Panama City in April.

Reporting by David Storey; editing by Lesley Wroughton

