In letter to Cuba's Castro, Obama says U.S. is 'encouraged'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said in a letter to Cuban President Raul Castro released on Wednesday that Washington was encouraged by signs that both countries wanted to develop a cooperative relationship with one another.

The letter, dated June 30, confirmed that the United States and Cuba had decided to re-establish diplomatic relations.

“In making this decision, the United States is encouraged by the reciprocal intention to develop respectful and cooperative relations between our two peoples and governments,” Obama wrote.