U.S. President Barack Obama responds to a question after his end of the year press conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, December 19, 2014.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that the expanded diplomatic relationship with Cuba is not at a stage at which he would visit the island country or have its president come to the United States.

Obama said he is a “fairly young man,” so he expected that at some point in his life, he would have an opportunity to visit Cuba, but had no plans to do so now.