Kerry says next U.S. president likely to uphold new Cuba policy

HAVANA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday played down concerns that the next U.S. president might roll back Barack Obama’s policy of engaging Cuba after 10 prior presidents had sought to isolate Havana.

“I can’t imagine a Republican or Democrat just throwing it out the window,” Kerry said of Obama’s decision to restore diplomatic ties that had been severed for 54 years.

The United States will elect a new president in November 2016.