FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United States welcomes prisoner release in Cuba: White House aide
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 9, 2015 / 3:13 PM / 3 years ago

United States welcomes prisoner release in Cuba: White House aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday welcomed the release of prisoners by Cuba, White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said.

“The United States welcomes the substantial and ongoing releases of prisoners in Cuba - so good to see people reunited with their families,” Rhodes said in a Twitter post.

One of Cuba’s most prominent dissident groups said on Friday 36 opposition activists have been freed in the last two days as part of an historic deal to improve relations between Havana and Washington.

Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.