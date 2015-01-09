United States welcomes prisoner release in Cuba: White House aide

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday welcomed the release of prisoners by Cuba, White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said.

“The United States welcomes the substantial and ongoing releases of prisoners in Cuba - so good to see people reunited with their families,” Rhodes said in a Twitter post.

One of Cuba’s most prominent dissident groups said on Friday 36 opposition activists have been freed in the last two days as part of an historic deal to improve relations between Havana and Washington.