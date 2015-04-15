FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cuba says Obama decision to remove it from terrorism list 'fair'
April 15, 2015 / 12:20 AM / 2 years ago

Cuba says Obama decision to remove it from terrorism list 'fair'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba on Tuesday recognized what it called a “fair decision” by U.S. President Barack Obama to inform Congress he intends to remove Cuba from a U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

“The Cuban government recognized the fair decision made by the president of the United States to eliminate Cuba from a list that it never should have been included on, especially considering our country has been the victim of hundreds of acts of terrorism that have cost 3,478 lives and maimed 2,099 citizens,” said the statement by Josefina Vidal, the Cuban foreign ministry’s chief of U.S. affairs.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

