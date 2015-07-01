FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cuba to receive note from Obama on restoring diplomatic ties
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
July 1, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Cuba to receive note from Obama on restoring diplomatic ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba’s interim foreign minister will receive the chief of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Havana on Wednesday so he can deliver a note from U.S. President Barack Obama to Cuban President Raul Castro regarding the restoration of diplomatic relations between the longtime former nemeses, Cuba said on Tuesday.

U.S. officials said earlier the Obama administration would announce on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with Cuba to reopen embassies and restore diplomatic relations severed more than five decades ago.

Jeffrey DeLaurentis, chief of the U.S. interests section in Cuba, will deliver the note to Interim Foreign Minister Marcelino Medina, Cuba’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Ken Wills

