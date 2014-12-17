FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senator Rubio slams White House over Cuba policy change
#Politics
December 17, 2014 / 5:49 PM / 3 years ago

Senator Rubio slams White House over Cuba policy change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Marco Rubio criticized the Obama administration’s decision on Wednesday to normalize relations with Cuba, saying the White House had gained little in a policy shift toward the communist-ruled nation.

“The White House has conceded everything, but gained little,” Rubio, a Florida Republican who is Cuban-American, told reporters at a news conference.

Rubio said he will oppose the White House’s efforts to confirm ambassadors and fund American embassies in a move to press the Cuba issue with the administration.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

