Russia welcomes U.S. move to normalize ties with Cuba: deputy foreign minister
December 17, 2014 / 7:21 PM / 3 years ago

Russia welcomes U.S. move to normalize ties with Cuba: deputy foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia welcomes the move by the United States to normalize its relations with Cuba, the news agency Interfax quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

The agency cited Ryabkov as saying the move, announced by U.S. President Barack Obama earlier in the day, is in the right direction and that Moscow will follow closely the process.

“Today’s announcement has been met with a positive response from us,” Ryabkov said. “We see this as a step in the right direction. We do not believe that imposing sanctions by the U.S. on whatever country has legitimate basis and legal grounds.”

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Andrew Roche

