The logo of U.S. mobile network operator Sprint Corp is seen at a Sprint store in San Marcos, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Sprint Corp (S.N) said it plans to expand roaming to Cuba but did not offer a set time frame or any additional details.

A company spokeswoman told Reuters the phone carrier would be expanding to Cuba “soon” after the U.S. government eased restrictions on Friday for American companies seeking to do business in Cuba.