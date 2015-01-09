FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. State Department says expects more prisoner releases by Cuba
January 9, 2015 / 6:33 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. State Department says expects more prisoner releases by Cuba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Friday welcomed the release of political prisoners by Cuba and said more were expected.

State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki declined to say how many prisoners had been released or provide their names, but told a news briefing:

“We welcome the significant and ongoing release of political prisoners by the Cuban government ... these releases are certainly consistent with the cases that we raised with the Cuban government and their decision to release the 53 prisoners.”

“There are more that will be released ... I don’t have a prediction on that but obviously we are hoping for that as soon as possible.”

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bill Trott

