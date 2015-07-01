FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cuban president sends letter to Obama, confirms restoring ties
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 1, 2015 / 3:24 PM / 2 years ago

Cuban president sends letter to Obama, confirms restoring ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuban President Raul Castro sent a letter to U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday, saying Cuba has agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations with the United States and open permanent diplomatic missions in the respective countries on July 20.

The letter was delivered by the chief of the Cuban diplomatic mission in Washington to a State Department official, Cuba said.

At the same time the Cuban government issued a statement saying the United States should end its economic embargo of Cuba, halt radio and television broadcasts beamed into the country and stop “subversive” programs inside Cuba. The statement said such steps were necessary in order for the countries to enjoy normal overall relations once diplomatic ties were restored.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.