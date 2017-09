Cuba's President Raul Castro greets members of the National Assembly at the start of a session in Havana, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique de La Osa

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuban President Raul Castro confirmed on Saturday he will participate in the Washington-backed Summit of the Americas in Panama in April, potentially setting up his first meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama since the two countries agreed on Wednesday to reestablish diplomatic ties.