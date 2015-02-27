FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cuba says progress made at normalization talks with U.S.
#World News
February 27, 2015

Cuba says progress made at normalization talks with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of Cuba’s delegation to normalization talks with the United States said progress was made in meetings in Washington on Friday but no date was set for a renewal of diplomatic relations between the two old foes.

Without giving a date when formal ties could be renewed, Josefina Vidal, chief of the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s U.S. division, told reporters: “We feel confident that within following weeks we will see progress.”

Reporting by Frances Kerry, Editing by David Storey and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
