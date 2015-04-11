Obama to decide on Cuba terrorism designation in days: U.S. official

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will decide in the coming days if Cuba will be removed from a list of states that sponsor terrorism, a senior U.S. official said on Saturday, which would remove a hurdle to restoring diplomatic relations.

Obama met Cuban President Raul Castro on Saturday in the highest-level talks between the two countries in more than 50 years.

Cuba has said it must be removed from the list in order to move forward on Obama’s push to reestablish diplomatic relations between the United States and the communist-run island.

The U.S. official said there were issues to be resolved, but that the countries could reopen embassies “relatively quickly,” although the official refused to provide any timeline.