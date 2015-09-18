FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. tourism to Cuba still prohibited despite new rules
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
September 18, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. tourism to Cuba still prohibited despite new rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tourists take pictures of a statue representing the Republic at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Even as the U.S. moved on Friday to ease travel and other restrictions to Cuba, Americans will still not be allowed to go to the Communist nation for “tourist activities,” a U.S. official said.

Speaking to reporters, senior Obama administration officials said such travel remains prohibited even as the regulations expand to allow family members to travel alongside authorized travelers for a wider variety of activities.

Overall, the U.S. officials also said that the full impact of latest easing of all Cuba restrictions will depend on whether the Cuban government makes reforms, including on imports.

Asked about the banking rules for those authorized travelers now allowed to open accounts in Cuba, U.S. officials said it is up to Havana to decide what currency they allow for such transactions.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.