Three former Cuban intelligence agents transferred to Cuba: Justice Dept.
December 17, 2014 / 5:38 PM / 3 years ago

Three former Cuban intelligence agents transferred to Cuba: Justice Dept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three former Cuban intelligence agents have been transferred to Cuba after U.S. President Barack Obama decided to commute their sentences, a Department of Justice spokesman said on Wednesday.

Luis Medina, Gerardo Hernandez, and Antonio Guerrero had been released from custody, spokesman Brian Fallon said in a statement.

”Their transfer to Cuba is complete, and was carried out without incident by the U.S. Marshals Service,” he said.

Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Krista Hughes

