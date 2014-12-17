Three former Cuban intelligence agents transferred to Cuba: Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three former Cuban intelligence agents have been transferred to Cuba after U.S. President Barack Obama decided to commute their sentences, a Department of Justice spokesman said on Wednesday.

Luis Medina, Gerardo Hernandez, and Antonio Guerrero had been released from custody, spokesman Brian Fallon said in a statement.

”Their transfer to Cuba is complete, and was carried out without incident by the U.S. Marshals Service,” he said.