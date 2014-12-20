FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N.'s Ban hails Obama for 'courageous' Cuba move
#World News
December 20, 2014 / 10:53 PM / 3 years ago

U.N.'s Ban hails Obama for 'courageous' Cuba move

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Art student Arthur Butka, 15, takes a nap at his home beside his painting of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, in downtown Havana November 28, 2014. From bus drivers to bartenders and ballet dancers, many Cubans are already imagining a more prosperous future after the United States said it will put an end to 50 years of conflict with the communist-run island. Picture taken November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

BAMAKO (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon praised U.S. President Barack Obama on Saturday for what he called courage and vision in renewing ties with Cuba and said he had asked Washington to pursue such a course.

Cuban President Raul Castro also demonstrated leadership in reciprocating the opening, Ban said.

Obama announced on Wednesday that the United States would renew diplomatic relations it severed 50 years ago, and expand commercial ties with the communist-ruled island. The move has been criticized by a string of Republican lawmakers but welcomed abroad, including by the European Union.

“I highly commend President Obama’s very courageous visionary decision to address this issue. At the same time I really appreciate President Raul Castro. He has shown great humanity and leadership this time,” Ban told Reuters.

Ban visited Cuba earlier this year and said he had been trying to advocate for an opening with Cuba to authorities in Washington over the issue.

“I am very glad that they have finally decided to agree,” said Ban.

He also praised Cuba’s humanity in sending hundreds of healthcare workers to West Africa to fight the worst outbreak of the Ebola virus on record. The U.N. chief was speaking in Mali during a trip to West Africa aimed at thanking healthcare workers of the countries at the heart of the epidemic.

Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
