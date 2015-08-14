FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cuba says won't move 'one millimeter' to placate enemies in U.S.
August 14, 2015 / 10:43 PM / 2 years ago

Cuba says won't move 'one millimeter' to placate enemies in U.S.

U.S. Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Josefina Vidal speaks at a news conference in Washington, after the fourth round of U.S.-Cuba talks to re-establish diplomatic relations and re-open embassies, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba’s lead negotiator in talks with Washington told Reuters on Friday that the island’s internal affairs would never be on the table and Havana would never move “one millimeter” to placate enemies in the United States.

“Decisions on internal matters are not negotiable and will never be put on the negotiating agenda in conversations with the United States,” Josefina Vidal, director of U.S. affairs for the Cuban Foreign Ministry, said in an exclusive interview.

“Cuba will never do absolutely anything, not move one millimeter, to try to respond,” she said after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in Havana that the U.S. Congress was unlikely to ever lift a punishing economic embargo on Cuba unless the Communist government improved its human rights record.

