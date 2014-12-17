FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House does not rule out Cuba visit by Obama
#World News
December 17, 2014 / 7:32 PM / 3 years ago

White House does not rule out Cuba visit by Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama does not have concrete plans to visit Cuba after restoring diplomatic relations with Havana, but a White House spokesman said on Wednesday he would not rule out a presidential visit.

“If there is an opportunity for the president to visit, I‘m sure he wouldn’t turn it down,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

Earnest acknowledged that a future U.S. president could reverse Obama’s new policies on Cuba, but said the White House hoped that Congress would take steps to completely lift the U.S. embargo before Obama leaves office.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu

