Obama, Castro expected to meet in Panama on Saturday: White House
#World News
April 10, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Obama, Castro expected to meet in Panama on Saturday: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro are expected to meet informally on Saturday at the Summit of the Americas meeting, the White House said on Friday.

“We certainly do anticipate that they will have an opportunity to see each other at the summit tomorrow, to have a discussion,” Ben Rhodes, Obama’s deputy national security adviser, said at a news conference.

Obama and Castro discussed the process of resuming formal diplomatic relations and opening embassies during a phone call on Wednesday ahead of the summit, Rhodes said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton and Dave Graham; Editing by Susan Heavey

