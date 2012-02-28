Cuba Gooding Jr. Starring in Fox Drama Pilot, "Guilty"

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Another big-screen star heads to primetime. “Jerry Maguire” Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. is headlining the Fox drama pilot “Guilty.”

Reps for Fox and the actor confirm to TheWrap that he’ll star in the drama, created by “Brothers & Sisters” producers Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim.

“Guilty” revolves around Gooding’s character, an ethically ambiguous defense attorney who loses his legal license after being falsely accused of fraud. He then uses his skills to solve cases he’s not supposed to pursue, and spends the rest of his time trying to get revenge on those who’ve done him wrong.

Gooding Jr., who made guest appearances on TV shows like “Hill Street Blues,” “227” and “MacGyver” early in his career, currently stars in the George Lucas-produced movie “Red Tails,” and will star in the crime thriller “One in the Chamber” in July.