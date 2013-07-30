FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cubist to buy Trius Therapeutics, Optimer Pharma for up to $1.62 billion
July 30, 2013 / 9:13 PM / 4 years ago

Cubist to buy Trius Therapeutics, Optimer Pharma for up to $1.62 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would buy Trius Therapeutics Inc and Optimer Pharmaceuticals Inc for up to $1.62 billion to boost its antibiotics portfolio.

Cubist said it would buy all outstanding shares of Optimer for a total of $15.75 per share in cash, including contingency payments. The offer represents a premium of 18 percent on Tuesday’s closing price.

Cubist said it would pay a total of $15.50 per share for Trius, including contingency payments. The offer represents a premium of 32 percent to the stock’s closing price on Tuesday.

(This story is corrected in paragraphs 2 and 3 to say the per-share offers include contingency payments)

Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

