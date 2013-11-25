FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cubist says urinary tract infection drug succeeds in study
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
November 25, 2013 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

Cubist says urinary tract infection drug succeeds in study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental treatment for a type of urinary tract infection showed it was as effective as an approved antibiotic.

The main goal of a late-stage trial was to show whether the treatment, a combination of ceftolozane and tazobactam, eradicated the infection and cured patients five to nine days after the last dose.

The most commonly reported adverse events of the treatment were headaches, constipation, hypertension, nausea and diarrhea.

Cubist said it was concluding another late-stage study with the drug in patients with complicated intra-abdominal infections, and expects to report results in late December.

Shares of the Massachusetts-based company closed at $65.50 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.