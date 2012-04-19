FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Corrected: Strong Cubicin sales lift Cubist Pharma results
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 19, 2012 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

Corrected: Strong Cubicin sales lift Cubist Pharma results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc’s CBST.O profit beat analysts’ estimates for the fifth quarter in a row, on strong sales of its flagship antibiotic Cubicin.

Cubist, which is also developing drugs to treat pain and constipation, posted first-quarter earnings of $32.8 million, or 45 cents per share, up from $22.6 million, or 34 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were anticipating a profit of 44 cents per share, on average.

Revenue rose 30 percent to $211.7 million in the quarter, exceeding the $209.4 million expected by analysts.

The rise was primarily due to a boost in sales of Cubicin, a once-daily injection to treat bacterial skin infections. Cubicin revenues grew 22 percent to $197.4 million.

Shares in the biopharmaceutical company closed up marginally at $40.69 percent on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

(Corrects April 18 story to remove reference to adjusted earnings, which were not comparable to market consensus. Also, corrects consensus number in paragraph 3)

Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.