#Lifestyle
September 11, 2015 / 5:22 PM / 2 years ago

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch records charity message for refugees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

London (Reuters) - British actor Benedict Cumberbatch has lent his support to a fund-raising effort to help the refugee crisis in Europe by recording a message for a Save the Children charity single.

In an introductory video message for a reissue of the 1999 Crowded House single “Help is Coming,” the “Sherlock” actor quotes from the poem “Home” by Somali poet Warsan Shire before adding; “As people watching this tragedy unfold from the safety of our homes, with our safe children, we want to say that we see you, we hear you and help is coming.”

The new single is the brainchild of writers Caitlin Moran and Peter Paphides and is available now to download on iTunes, with a vinyl single available from Sept. 28.

