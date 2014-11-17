FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cummins shares could rise as much as 15 percent over next year: Barron's
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 17, 2014 / 12:56 AM / 3 years ago

Cummins shares could rise as much as 15 percent over next year: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of Cummins could rise by as much as 15 percent over the next year as its North American market could prove stronger than some expect, according to a report in Barron’s financial newspaper.

In addition to strength in North America, its business abroad could improve, especially in China, the newspaper said in its edition to be published on Monday.

In the United States, a recovering economy, along with tight rail capacity and aging truck fleets, is driving truckers to buy new vehicles, the report said, noting that some analysts think that the order upturn could last at least through 2016.

Shares of Cummins, which closed Friday at $145.06, are up 2.9 percent for the year so far, compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.4 percent for that period.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.