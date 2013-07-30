FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cummins posts better-than-expected profit on engine, part sales
July 30, 2013 / 11:47 AM / in 4 years

Cummins posts better-than-expected profit on engine, part sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Cummins Inc (CMI.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, citing higher demand for its medium-duty truck engines and vehicle components in North America, China and Brazil.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company, which also makes stationary power generators and natural gas turbines, said second-quarter profit fell to $414 million, or $2.20 a share, from $465 million, or $2.45 a share, last year.

Sales rose 2 percent to $4.5 billion, Cummins said.

Analysts, on average, expected profit of $1.99 a share on sales of $4.26 billion, according to Reuters estimates.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
