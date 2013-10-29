FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cummins says full-year revenue to fall as demand weak
October 29, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

Cummins says full-year revenue to fall as demand weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cummins Inc (CMI.N), a maker of truck engines and auto parts, said it expected a fall in 2013 revenue due to weak demand for capital goods in most of its major markets.

The company said engine sales fell 1 percent to $2.5 billion in the third quarter ended September 29 as demand declined from the mining, stationary power, and light-duty on-highway truck markets.

Cummins said it expected full-year revenue to fall 3 percent. It had earlier expected revenue to be flat in 2013.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey

